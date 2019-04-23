Shares of Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.42. Regional Health Properties shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 666989 shares trading hands.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Regional Health Properties (RHE) Shares Gap Up to $2.42” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/regional-health-properties-rhe-shares-gap-up-to-2-42.html.

About Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

