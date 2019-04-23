Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in CBS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,378 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in CBS by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,596 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CBS stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

