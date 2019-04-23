Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Coty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coty to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

