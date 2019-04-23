Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $343.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $412.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.94.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,420,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,416,000 after buying an additional 71,623 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,474. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

