REBL 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One REBL token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, REBL has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. REBL has a total market cap of $989,261.00 and $9.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00413025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.01016505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00187877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000120 BTC.

REBL Token Profile

REBL’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,557,804 tokens. The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io . The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.