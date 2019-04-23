Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 2,203 Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $6,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at $57,942,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $203,655.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,759 shares of company stock valued at $15,794,981 in the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Expedia Group stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

