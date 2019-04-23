Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $227,000 in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Stock

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $29,645.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $6,013,545.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,725.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,106 shares of company stock worth $7,935,229. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/raymond-james-trust-n-a-invests-227000-in-quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-stock.html.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.