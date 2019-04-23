Rambus (RMBS) Announces Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36), Morningstar.com reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Rambus has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 37,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $388,084.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,994.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Shrigley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,519.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $820,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 191,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rambus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

