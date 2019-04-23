Radius Gold (RDU) Trading Down 10.7%

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) was down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 313,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 92,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37.
In other Radius Gold news, Director Mario Szotlender purchased 301,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934,782 shares in the company, valued at C$212,826.02.
Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.