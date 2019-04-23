Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU) was down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 313,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 92,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37.

Get Radius Gold alerts:

In other Radius Gold news, Director Mario Szotlender purchased 301,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934,782 shares in the company, valued at C$212,826.02.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/radius-gold-rdu-trading-down-10-7.html.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.