QUINADS (QUIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,776.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 16% against the US dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $37,415.00 and $18,776.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00489531 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00047456 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004044 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000291 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003462 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000668 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,408,081 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.