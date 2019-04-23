Quidel (QDEL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

QDEL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quidel has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $77.63.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $132.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.26 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Quidel’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,391,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,725.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,066,433.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,162,234.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $18,490,522. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,899,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,702 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 963,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

