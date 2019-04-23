QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $249,342,000 after purchasing an additional 396,797 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $327,801,000 after purchasing an additional 278,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

