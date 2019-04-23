QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.20 Million

Brokerages expect that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will post $290.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $308.74 million. QEP Resources posted sales of $428.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,943,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,876 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,157,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,852 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,400,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 2,935,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,264. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 2.14.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

