Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 186,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,003.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $372,443.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,394. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

