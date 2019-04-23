PulteGroup (PHM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PulteGroup have underperformed its industry year to date. Earnings estimates have remained unchanged for 2019 and 2020 over the past 30 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Softness in homebuying demand, due to affordability challenges and general market uncertainty, is impacting the company's order flow. Moreover, weak first-quarter guidance for orders and gross margins, and lower backlog raise concerns. That said, PulteGroup continues to benefit from its land acquisition strategies that have resulted in improved revenues and profitability for quite some time now. Continued favorable trends in the economy and job growth are expected to more than offset the negative impact of modestly higher rates and rising material costs in the future.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on PHM. BTIG Research lowered PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.54.

NYSE PHM opened at $30.22 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5,826.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,987 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

