Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Position Trimmed by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,744,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,541,000 after buying an additional 164,442 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,295,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,154,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 305,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $103.50. 82,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,502. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/prudential-financial-inc-pru-position-trimmed-by-palisades-hudson-asset-management-l-p.html.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.