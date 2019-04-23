Proxeus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Proxeus has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proxeus has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $0.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00405006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00995390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00185467 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.