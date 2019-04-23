PROS (PRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.44

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 6114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,105,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $15,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

