Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,462 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000.

BATS ITA opened at $205.04 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5844 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

