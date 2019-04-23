Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 791,868 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,447,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 847,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 180,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $32.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 382.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.21%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,232,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.59 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

