Presbia PLC (NASDAQ:LENS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 5330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Presbia (LENS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/presbia-lens-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-23.html.

Presbia Company Profile (NASDAQ:LENS)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Presbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.