PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/pra-health-sciences-inc-prah-shares-sold-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.