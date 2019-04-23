PPG Industries (PPG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.04.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $117.24 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,468,246,000 after buying an additional 643,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,628,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,495,440,000 after buying an additional 157,955 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,572,000 after buying an additional 2,866,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after buying an additional 153,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,782,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.