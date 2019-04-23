Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 90,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

