Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $131.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr acquired 1,125 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.