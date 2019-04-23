Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Cap of $20.15 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, OKEx and DDEX. During the last week, Po.et has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $20.15 million and $685,799.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00428224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.01044536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00193767 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001429 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

