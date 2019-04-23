Plateau Energy Metals (PLU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Plateau Energy Metals Inc (CVE:PLU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 207718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

