Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.
NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.81. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $26.11.
In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,754,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 298,710 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 805,336 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
