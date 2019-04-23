Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.81. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,754,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,841,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 298,710 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 805,336 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

