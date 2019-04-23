Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

