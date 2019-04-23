PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $862.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $686,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 124,400 shares of company stock worth $3,621,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/petiq-inc-petq-position-trimmed-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.