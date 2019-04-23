Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Beacon Securities boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$32.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Village Farms International Inc has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$24.25.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

