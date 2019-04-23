Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,355 Home Depot Inc (HD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.47.

Home Depot stock opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $227.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

