Pensare Acquisition (WRLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.33

Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 7654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLS. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its position in Pensare Acquisition by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 232,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Pensare Acquisition by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,200,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after acquiring an additional 654,244 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pensare Acquisition by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 492,181 shares during the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd boosted its position in Pensare Acquisition by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pensare Acquisition by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

