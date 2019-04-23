Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $200,000 Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (EMF)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

About Templeton Emerging Markets

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

