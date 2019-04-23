Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $316,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 94.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 699.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 85,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.7% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.32 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Shares of CNI opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $94.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

