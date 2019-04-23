PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

PDCE opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $75,433.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $11,215,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,014 shares of company stock worth $336,023. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.16.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

