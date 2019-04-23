Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2,274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

SunTrust Banks stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,792. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/patten-patten-inc-tn-trims-holdings-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti.html.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.