Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 360.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 64.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 35.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 73,242 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $5,006,823.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/pacer-advisors-inc-grows-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.