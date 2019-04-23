Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,395,063. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

