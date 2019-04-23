OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY) & CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY) Critical Contrast

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) and CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 CARREFOUR SA/S 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

CARREFOUR SA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR does not pay a dividend. CARREFOUR SA/S pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.63 -$111.79 million ($0.32) -4.38 CARREFOUR SA/S $91.47 billion 0.16 -$600.18 million $0.23 16.52

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CARREFOUR SA/S. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CARREFOUR SA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CARREFOUR SA/S beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

