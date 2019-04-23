OneRoot Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $17.25 million and $3.01 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.51 or 0.10627675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001929 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00020368 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,184,929 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

