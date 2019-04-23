Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice Sells 497 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $41,544.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Linda Johnson Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 14th, Linda Johnson Rice sold 495 shares of Omnicom Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $37,021.05.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,876.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

