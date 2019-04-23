Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,051. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $395.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/old-second-bancorp-osbc-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.