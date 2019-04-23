NVR’s (NVR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

NVR (NYSE:NVR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3,500.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,400.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,251.17.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $3,271.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,282.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 48.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $39.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 176.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,637.04, for a total transaction of $922,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 9,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.86, for a total transaction of $26,189,257.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,211 shares of company stock valued at $66,653,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,299,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $413,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.