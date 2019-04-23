Northern Trust (NTRS) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

NTRS opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,852,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 662,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.45.

WARNING: “Northern Trust (NTRS) Issues Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/northern-trust-ntrs-issues-earnings-results.html.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.