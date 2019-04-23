Norges Bank Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chart Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Schmit sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $42,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of GTLS opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

