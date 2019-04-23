Norges Bank Invests $21.23 Million in Cimpress NV (CMPR) Stock

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 205,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cimpress by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

CMPR stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $825.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/norges-bank-invests-21-23-million-in-cimpress-nv-cmpr-stock.html.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.