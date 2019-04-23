Norges Bank Invests $21.23 Million in Cimpress NV (CMPR) Stock

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 205,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cimpress by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
CMPR stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.10.
In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
