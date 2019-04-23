NN, Inc. (NNBR) Position Raised by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in NN were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NN in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 270.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NN by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,212. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $411.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $199.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NN in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

