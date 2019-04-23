Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,009,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 978,966 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 7,724 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $268,717.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,821 shares of company stock worth $3,465,434. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

