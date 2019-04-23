Nike Inc (NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will post sales of $10.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 billion and the lowest is $10.10 billion. Nike reported sales of $9.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $39.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.03 billion to $39.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

Nike stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,504 shares of company stock worth $26,620,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nike by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after buying an additional 635,410 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 85,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

